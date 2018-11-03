Sunday's Best Deals: Bissell Vacuum, Curved Monitor, Backcountry Sale, and More
Suck up deals on a Bissell PowerLifter, a refurbished gaming monitor, additional 20% off Backcountry clearance item, and more.
Suck up deals on a Bissell PowerLifter, a refurbished gaming monitor, additional 20% off Backcountry clearance item, and more.
Advertisement
Is there anything better than sciencey types geeking out over biodiversity in the form of overly earnest fake Amazon reviews? If the “rateaspecies” hashtag making rounds on Twitter this weekend is any indicator, probably not.
The Arctic is warming about twice as fast as the rest of the planet, but major questions remain, including how quickly sea ice will retreat, and how much of Greenland’s ice will slide into the sea, over the decades to come. A new NASA-led experiment could help deliver answers, by measuring a key component of the…
In any of Earth’s other parallel timelines, Nicolas King’s parody of the Planet Earth documentary series, showing our planet overrun with migrating herds of Boston Dynamics’ SpotMini robodogs, would be an amusing look at our possible future.
House Science, Space and Technology Committee chairman and man who calls hearings to challenge basic climate science Lamar Smith struck an unusual tune in a hearing that garnered little attention earlier this week. Apparently, despite all evidence to the contrary, Smith is concerned about reducing carbon emissions and…
Kick off your Friday with the best price ever on an Oral-B smart toothbrush, a Dash egg cooker, a Logitech gaming keyboard, and more.
Only in Japan would the solution to an ecological problem involve a robotic wolf. But when that problem is the proliferation of wild boars, the furry, fanged, red-eyed “Super Monster Wolf” might actually do the trick.
Since its January roll out, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke’s offshore drilling plan has come under fire from all quarters.
Illegal wildlife trafficking tends to evoke images of harshly lit ports and dingy warehouses, but in reality a lot of it takes place in front of a screen. For those dealing in the illicit trade of rhino horns or pangolin scales, the anonymity and global reach of the internet are obvious draws.
Officially on the bucket list: Rafting down the Grand Canyon and camping out on its rocky banks under a night sky illuminated by the Milky Way.
If you think the housing crunch is bad in the Bay Area now, just wait. New findings show that more land is sinking into San Francisco Bay than previously thought. Factoring that along with sea level rise projections means even more real estate in harm’s way.
It’s not often you celebrate going to court, but 21 kids are doing just that after a federal appeals court rejected the Trump administration’s attempt to halt a landmark climate change lawsuit on Wednesday.
Tony Tooke, Chief of the U.S. Forest Service, resigned on Wednesday following allegations of sexual misconduct and investigation launched by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Fleeing the sweltering, cement jungles of many urban centers during the dog days of summer is going to become even more critical in coming years as temperatures continue to rise.
Advertisement
Thundersnow, folks. It’s happening.
An under-desk elliptical, discounted Klipsch speakers, nearly-indestructible Blunt umbrellas, and more are part of today’s best deals.
The caribou herds that graze the expansive, treeless tundra lands of northern Canada have declined perilously since the 1990s. Now, a team of researchers is arguing that the government’s response—of placing limits on indigenous subsistence hunting—is misguided. Instead, they say policymakers should focus on the mining…
The aurora borealis is one of the most spectacular light shows Earth’s skies have to offer—but it’s much more than that. The energy that drives the northern lights could also power upwelling in our planet’s upper atmosphere. Weather permitting, two NASA-funded sounding rockets are launching from Norway this month to…
NEW YORK—From the moment you step from the cacophonous, bright halls of the American Natural History Museum into its new ocean exhibit, it’s clear how disorienting life under the sea is.
After months of back and forth on the subject, President Donald Trump’s administration has done what everyone pretty much knew it would do the whole time and has lifted a ban on the importation of some African elephant trophies from Zimbabwe and Zambia.