New York City is not looking so hot right now.



A series of storms is rapidly descending on a vast swath of the Mid-Atlantic and New England, after similar storms battered our nation’s capital on Monday. The storms are being hailed ‘derecho-like,’ a term the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration uses to describe a “widespread, long-lived wind storm associated with a band of rapidly moving showers or thunderstorms” with gusts of at least 58 mph along “most of its length.”

The National Weather Service is not fucking around about the danger. In a series of bulletins posted late Tuesday, the weather information service warned of severe thunderstorms, damaging hail, and gusts of up to 70 mph from central Pennsylvania to Manhattan to New Haven, Connecticut. There’s also the potential for widespread lighting strikes.

“This is an EXTREMELY DANGEROUS SITUATION,” the NWS wrote in its severe weather statement for New York City. “These storms are producing widespread wind damage. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows.”

New Yorkers are all too happy to oblige, tweeting out apocalyptic-looking photos from the safety of their apartments (or workspaces, in the case of Earther NYC weather correspondent Brian Kahn):

The impacts of the storm system are already being felt: NBC4 New York reports that tens of thousands of New York and New Jersey power customers are in the dark as of Tuesday evening, and several commuter lines have been suspended. Newark International, JFK and Philadelphia International Airport are experiencing delays of up to nearly four hours.

In case it’s not clear: If you live in an affected area, stay the hell away from outside until things calm down.