Darkness has fallen on the island of Puerto Rico. All 1.5 million customers of the Puerto Rican Electric Power Authority are currently without power.

This is according to the authority itself, which informed the public via Twitter Wednesday. As far as we know, power isn’t expected to return for another 24 to 36 hours. The power authority is prioritizing power to hospitals, the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport, gas stations, banks, and emergency units (like firefighters) but is still investigating the cause, according to The Associated Press.

Hurricane Maria struck Puerto Rico nearly seven months ago to the date, and this shit is still happening.

It’s the second major power outage this month, and it comes on the heels of the island’s overall blackout being dubbed the second-longest ever. This most recent slap in the face to the remaining U.S. citizens who live on the island (and haven’t fled to the mainland) is a stark reminder of the island’s fragile electric grid, which is in need of some serious updating.



And we’re less than two months out from the 2018 hurricane season.

Meanwhile, a baseball game at the Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan has resorted to using its emergency system. “The game will go on,” wrote San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz on Twitter.

Update 1:15 p.m.: Politicians (former and current) have begun to weigh on on this blackout, as seen from Twitter. Notably, this doesn’t include President Donald Trump—yet.

This is a developing story and Earther will update this post as more information is released.